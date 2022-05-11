OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 0.6% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.24. 76,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,261. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.62 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

