OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,332 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises 0.7% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 528,016 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after buying an additional 190,435 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,482,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Cowen reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.27.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $13.61 on Wednesday, hitting $125.21. 238,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total value of $1,301,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

