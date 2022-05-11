OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.10 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 1.4% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TGT traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.26. 111,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.12.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
