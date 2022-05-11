OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $932,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,326 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.56. 47,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,015. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.91 and a 200 day moving average of $245.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.19 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.