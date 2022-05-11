OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 204,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,446,000 after buying an additional 63,836 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 425,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,579,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.55.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.51. 11,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.45. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.93 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

