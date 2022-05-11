Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Organogenesis had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 50.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Organogenesis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ORGO stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. 86,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,499. The stock has a market cap of $766.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.72. Organogenesis has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

In other news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $817,488.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 47.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

