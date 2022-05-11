Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Organogenesis had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 50.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Organogenesis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ORGO stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. 86,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,499. The stock has a market cap of $766.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.72. Organogenesis has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.
In other news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $817,488.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.
Organogenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.
