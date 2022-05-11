Origin Sport Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.26 million and $72,442.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00056679 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

