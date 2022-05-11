Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS.

OSCR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,534. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $354,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,912 shares of company stock worth $658,944.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 67.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after acquiring an additional 370,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 1,152.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oscar Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after buying an additional 4,755,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

