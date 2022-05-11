Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $116.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.64.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.76. 744,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,554. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average is $108.87. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $88.42 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

