Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a report issued on Sunday, May 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.87. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $88.42 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oshkosh by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,068,000 after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

