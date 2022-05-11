OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.40.

OSI Systems stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $403,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,790,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in OSI Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

