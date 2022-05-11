Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

NYSE OTIS opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

