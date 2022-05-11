Otter Tail Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.412 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Otter Tail has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Shares of OTTR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,076. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $71.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.64. Otter Tail had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

