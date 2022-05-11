Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.75

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 72 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Outbrain alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95.

Outbrain ( NASDAQ:OB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. Outbrain had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 1.08%.

About Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.