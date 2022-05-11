Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter.

NYSE OSG opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $177.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 163,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $351,165.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,023.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,290,601 shares of company stock worth $2,744,830. 5.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,184,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

