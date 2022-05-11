Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:OVID traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
About Ovid Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.
