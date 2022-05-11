Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:OVID traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 759,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 30,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 22,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 112,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

