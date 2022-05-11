Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.85 billion.

NYSE OMI traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,408. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,194,000 after acquiring an additional 514,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $13,318,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

