Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.53. The company had a trading volume of 46,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,204. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.60 and a one year high of $123.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

