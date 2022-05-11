Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

IWR traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,883. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $67.30 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

