Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,102. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.00. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $133.76 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

