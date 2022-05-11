Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 15.6% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $138,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.69. 119,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,713. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $196.55 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.