Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.21. 307,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,466. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

