Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $227.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,590. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.14 and a 200-day moving average of $262.40.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.