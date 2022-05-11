Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.4% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,398,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $3,313,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.87. 188,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,076. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $228.70 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

