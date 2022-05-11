Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 98,502 ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,500,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,561,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,489,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,152. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ReNew Energy Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

