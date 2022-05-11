Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,483,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 602,658 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,402 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 176,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 315,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,353,000 after acquiring an additional 167,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.88. 81,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,539. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.08 and a 200 day moving average of $153.41.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

