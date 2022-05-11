Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 7,600 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after buying an additional 1,508,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,317,000 after buying an additional 1,335,793 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. 270,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,066,898. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

