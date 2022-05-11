Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Trims Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,320 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,601,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,415,000 after purchasing an additional 163,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,599,000 after buying an additional 613,622 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,985,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,420,000 after buying an additional 277,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,238,000 after buying an additional 301,596 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. 92,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,850. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

