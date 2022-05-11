PAC Global (PAC) Achieves Market Cap of $172.59 Million

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded flat against the US dollar. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004425 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.11 or 0.00341937 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 68.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004850 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 166.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00184577 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars.

