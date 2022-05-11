Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Increased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 219.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76.

