Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG cut its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,553,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90,136 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $31,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of PACB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 706,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.43. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $36.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.