Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 411,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,943,008 shares.The stock last traded at $5.32 and had previously closed at $5.33.

PACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.