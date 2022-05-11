Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 112,331 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,331 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.99% of Heritage Insurance worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $70,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,332. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $84.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -6.54%.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

