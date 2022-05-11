Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 477,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Build-A-Bear Workshop comprises about 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.92% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $66,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $277,139.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 30,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $481,495.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,464 shares of company stock worth $503,252 and have sold 23,048 shares worth $426,504. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. 2,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,055. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $276.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The firm had revenue of $129.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

