Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of NV5 Global worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 308.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,493,000 after purchasing an additional 202,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth $12,283,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $8,647,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth $4,626,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth $3,289,000. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,922. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $141.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $188.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total transaction of $486,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,090. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global (Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.