Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $11.63 Million Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Northeast Bank comprises 2.1% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.90% of Northeast Bank worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 42,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northeast Bank stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,457. The firm has a market cap of $300.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.31. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $41.05.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

