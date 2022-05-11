Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,979,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,634 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 80,389.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 164,799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 152,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at $134,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

PFIE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.59.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Profire Energy (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.