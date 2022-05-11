Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,095 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 5.01% of BM Technologies worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 104,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 33,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMTX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,395. The stock has a market cap of $80.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of -0.06. BM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. BM Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $25.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

