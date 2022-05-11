Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.95% of Cooper-Standard worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 243.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 34,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

CPS stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,976. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $90.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.20.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.45). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 61.19% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 57,650 shares of company stock worth $609,174 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPS. Benchmark cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

