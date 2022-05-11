Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 60,450 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,426. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $293.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $31.37.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNTY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unity Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.