Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,192 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. Alpine Income Property Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.88% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINE shares. Jonestrading began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 836,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,389.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 35,548 shares of company stock valued at $652,181. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PINE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $214.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

