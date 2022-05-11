Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Sells $59,370.00 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,387.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. 636,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,319. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 92.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 114.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

