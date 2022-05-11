Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) & Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Head-To-Head Survey

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Biotricity and Pampa Energía, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pampa Energía 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biotricity presently has a consensus target price of $6.40, suggesting a potential upside of 461.40%. Given Biotricity’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Pampa Energía.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Pampa Energía shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and Pampa Energía’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pampa Energía $1.51 billion 0.75 $273.00 million $4.99 4.07

Pampa Energía has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Volatility & Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pampa Energía has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Pampa Energía’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Pampa Energía 18.43% 17.77% 7.55%

Summary

Pampa Energía beats Biotricity on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity (Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Pampa Energía (Get Rating)

Pampa Energía S.A., an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. It has an installed electricity generation capacity of approximately 4,955 megawatts; and 21,090 kilometers of high voltage electricity transmission network in Argentina. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as styrene, synthetic rubber, and polystyrene. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 13.526 thousands of barrels of oil and LNG, as well as 21.790 millions of cubic meters of natural gas; owned a refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 25.8 thousand barrels per day; and operated a network of 91 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

