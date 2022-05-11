Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,307 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CSX by 41.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,477,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 15.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,125,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CSX by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,655,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,935,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,848,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

