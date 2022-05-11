Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kforce by 743.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,531 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kforce by 263.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 85,256 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 215,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,447 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 41.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 69,140 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kforce by 47.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 126,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,292. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.94 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Kforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.