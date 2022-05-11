Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1,486.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 299,003 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Targa Resources worth $16,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.02. 3,572,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.27 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

