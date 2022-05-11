Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,413 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Apartment Income REIT worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,349 shares of company stock worth $267,300. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.69. 1,050,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,825. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.49.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

