Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $8.66 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

MO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.69. 15,599,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,634,949. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

