Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 1,372.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,187 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 113,889 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $248,581,000 after purchasing an additional 161,376 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $220,482,000 after buying an additional 246,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $208,159,000 after buying an additional 238,073 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $158,486,000 after buying an additional 505,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

NYSE:LPX traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.60. 1,653,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,646. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

