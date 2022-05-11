Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 174,003 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1,175.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,003 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Avnet worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Avnet by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,780,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Avnet by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 182,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 131,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVT. Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

AVT stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 779,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,153. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.